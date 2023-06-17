The shelling of the Nikopol region continues: residential buildings and infrastructure are damaged

09:14 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The incessant shelling of the Nikopol region from the Russian Federation continues. Artillery fire again covered the Marganets bulk and the city of Nikopol.



This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA, Sergei Lysak.



As a result of the shelling, a utility company and 8 private houses were damaged. Outbuildings and power lines were also severely damaged.



The woman who was injured last night was hospitalized. Her state of health is assessed by doctors as moderate.