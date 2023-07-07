They sold medicines to the Russian army: a pharmaceutical company was exposed in the Zhytomyr region

17:45 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, one of the pharmaceutical enterprises of the Zhytomyr region established a “hidden” scheme for the supply of Ukrainian medicines to Russian military hospitals.



Among the main illegal exports were painkillers, which the enemy used in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to treat wounded invaders.. The director of one of the pharmaceutical companies in the region is involved in organizing the deal.



Until February 2022, the company exported its products to Russia. The business partner of the Ukrainian firm in Russia was an institution

fulfilling state orders of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

After the start of a full-scale invasion and the imposition of appropriate sanctions against the Kremlin, the management of the Ukrainian enterprise developed a mechanism to bypass the imposed restrictions.



To do this, the organizer of the transaction, together with his Russian accomplices, involved a number of controlled commercial structures in the Middle

East and EU.

First, the dealers sent Ukrainian medicines to the address of these foreign firms, and then changed the bill of lading and forwarded the products to the actual customers from Russia.



SBU employees have documented an attempt to illegally transport almost 300 kg of medical equipment to Russia.



During searches in the offices and production facilities of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company, the following was found:

▪️ computers with evidence of illegal activity;

▪️ contract with the actual Russian buyer of medicines;

▪️ Russian certificates of conformity for medicines.



At present, the director of the Ukrainian enterprise has been informed of the suspicion of. 1 st. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity with the aggressor state). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint - detention is being decided.



Investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.