They sold fake passports and driver's licenses: an underground TsNAP in Kyiv was exposed

15:59 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Cybersecurity experts from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed a covert "TsNAP" in Kyiv that was selling fake passports and driver's licenses.

According to the investigation, the illegal activity was organized by the capital businessman. “Production facilities” arranged in an apartment rented in advance for this. During the operation, it was revealed that the organizer of the illegal enterprise offered false documents to his clients, including passports, driver's licenses, car registration certificates and land title deeds.

Moreover, he also sold fake diplomas from Ukrainian higher education institutions.

He sold fake products through the Darknet hacker platform.

The cost of a fake was from 300 to 7 thousand. USD The amount depended on the complexity of the document and the urgency of production. The monthly turnover of the illegal "workshop" reached 50 or more "documents".



Among the main clients of the attacker were evaders and hackers who used fakes to cover up illegal activities.



During searches in the underground workshop, it was discovered:

▪️ tools and equipment for making fake documents;

▪️ mobile phones and computers red-handed.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the attacker was informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ h. 1 st. 199 (manufacture, storage, purchase, transportation, forwarding, importation into Ukraine for the purpose of use in the sale of goods, sale or sale of counterfeit money, government securities existing in paper form, state lottery tickets, excise tax stamps or holographic security elements);

▪️ part 3 art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of counterfeit documents, seals, stamps).



The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces up to 7 years in prison.