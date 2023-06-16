Problems with water supply in Evpatoria and Kerch in the occupied Crimea

12:52 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Evpatoria and Kerch in the occupied Crimea, there were problems with water supply.



The Chairman of the Public Council in the Odessa Regional State Administration, Sergey Bratchuk, announced this in a Telegram.



In some areas of Evpatoria, the water will be temporarily turned off, and residents are urged to stock up on water. At the same time, there are serious problems with water supply in Kerch, as indicated in the note.



A water supply schedule for Evpatoria was also published.