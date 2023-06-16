Problems with water supply: 2 water utilities in the Nikopol district stopped working

12:02 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a critical drop in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, two water utilities in the Nikopol district temporarily stopped their work.



This is reported by the head of the Nikopol Regional Water-Aggregate Yevgeny Yevtushenko in his message in the Telegram.

"Due to a serious drop in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, two water utilities were forced to stop their activities," the note says.



Currently, water delivery has already been organized for the population in one of the communities to meet the needs of the residents of these two communities.. Preparatory work continues in other areas.



Yevtushenko also said that trucks with bottled water and tanks with technical water were sent to the area.. He urged the population to be economical in the use of water reserves that were created in advance.



In addition, the head of the district noted that information about the exact places and times of water distribution should not be published.. Informing the population will be carried out through local governments.