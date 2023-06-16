Problems with the Internet: Luhansk remained cut off from the network

11:59 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied Luhansk and its environs, the Internet has completely stopped working, local Telegram channels report on Tuesday, May 23.



According to the information, there is no home or mobile Internet, and at the moment access to information and news is possible only through the radio.



Messages indicate that this situation has arisen due to a technical failure or breakdown.



Similar problems with the Internet were also observed today in the occupied Donetsk.



The occupying authorities inform that ATMs are also not functioning in Luhansk and adjacent settlements due to problems with the Internet. The reasons for the failure are specified in the relevant authorities.