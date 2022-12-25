They called for the “awakening of Mother Rusa”: the SBU conducted a search in the monastery of the UOC-MP in Transcarpathia

14:04 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU completed counterintelligence activities on the territory of St. Cyril and Methodius convent of the Mukachevo diocese of the UOC-MP in Transcarpathia. More than 20 people underwent in-depth counterintelligence interviews, including with the use of a polygraph.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU



SBU officers found a large number of agitation and propaganda materials. Most of the literature is the authorship of Russian figures and published by Russian printing houses.



Among those discovered by law enforcement officers are books of xenophobic content with offensive fabrications about other nationalities and religions.. The pamphlets found deny Ukraine's right to independence and say that Russia, Ukraine and Belarus "cannot be divided."

According to the intelligence service, despite the ban on the head of the diocese, the monastery continued to mention the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church during prayers

Kirill Gundyaev, who "blessed" the Russian military to kill Ukrainians.

They even developed a so-called "memo", where they argued why it was impossible to refuse to mention the Moscow Patriarch. AT

in case of disobedience, they were intimidated "to be removed from any priesthood."

Also during the events, the SBU found the texts of pro-Russian songs that glorified the "Russian land" and called for the "awakening of Mother Rus'."



All materials will be transferred to the appropriate expert research, the special service notes.