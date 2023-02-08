They called for donations in support of the invaders: an enemy bot farm was exposed in Zaporozhye

17:06 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service blocked the activities of a powerful pro-Kremlin bot farm in the Zaporozhye region. Several thousand bots “dispersed” disinformation about the situation on the southern front, popularized the Russian occupation groups and called for donations in their support.



In addition, they engaged in discrediting the command of the Defense Forces and incited Ukrainian citizens to evade mobilization.



The Telegram channel of the enemy propagandist Rogov, representing the occupation administration of Melitopol, was used as the primary source for the dissemination of destructive content.



Already at the very beginning of its activity, the bot farm numbered almost 2 thousand. fake accounts spreading pro-Russian narratives ostensibly on behalf of local residents.



In the future, the enemy "cell" was supposed to become a "strike force" in carrying out large-scale information sabotage of the aggressor in the front-line areas of the region.



According to the investigation, the illegal activity was organized by a local specialist in information and telecommunication technologies.



He placed computer equipment for subversive work in one of the rented office premises in the city center.



The specialized equipment used by the attacker allowed daily registration of new anonymous accounts in social networks, including those banned in Ukraine.



During a search of the defendant's office, law enforcement officers found:



▪️ computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity;

▪️ 2.5 thousand SIM-cards of Ukrainian mobile operators;

▪️ SIM gateways and other specialized hardware and software.





The withdrawn equipment is sent for examination.



As part of criminal proceedings under h. 2 tbsp. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized intervention in the operation of electronic computers (computers), automated systems, computer networks or telecommunication networks), the investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the offense and bring the perpetrators to justice.