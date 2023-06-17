Called for "dismantling" of Ukraine: pro-Kremlin propagandist received 10 years in prison

12:32 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Based on the evidence base collected by the SBU, it was possible to convict the "expert" from Medvedchuk's TV channels, the pro-Kremlin propagandist Mikhail Shpir.

The attacker praised the aggressive policy of the military-political leadership of Russia and justified the temporary occupation of our state. He also campaigned for physical violence against the Ukrainian military and discredited one of the religious denominations in our state.



Before the start of the full-scale invasion, the man regularly appeared on the air of Medvedchuk's media holding and positioned himself as an "expert".



To avoid justice, the Ukrainian Shpir fled to Moscow back in 2020, and after the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia, he was one of the first propagandists of the Kremlin, who supported the actions of the Russian occupiers.



According to the materials of the SBU, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.



The defendant was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ st. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

▪️ st. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds);

▪️ Art. 436-1 (production, distribution of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and nationalist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes).



The term of serving the sentence is calculated from the moment of his actual detention.