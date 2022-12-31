Called to donate to the Russian army: a resident of Kharkov received 5 years in prison

18:37 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The court sent to prison for 5 years a Russian citizen who lived in Ukraine on a residence permit (residence permit), the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

He was found guilty of providing funds to finance actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, as well as justifying and recognizing "lawful" Russian armed aggression.



The convict has been living in Kharkov for more than ten years, but supported the Russian army.



In March, according to investigators, he sent messages to his acquaintances from Russian telegram channels with calls to dump funds for the needs of Russian military formations..



At the trial, he admitted his guilt and sincerely repented.. Now, as recalled in the prosecutor's office, the period of appeal against the verdict is running out.



