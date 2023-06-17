Misappropriation of budgetary funds: SBU handed suspicion to former officials

18:27 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine announced a suspicion to the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the former head of the Department of Public Procurement in connection with the discovered embezzlement from the state budget of an amount exceeding one billion hryvnias for the purchase of low-quality ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Information about this was published by the Security Service of Ukraine on its official website.



According to the investigation, the organized crime was committed in early March 2022. Responsible persons concluded a deal with a foreign company in the amount of more than 130 million hryvnias, while acquiring about three thousand bulletproof vests. Of this amount, more than 100 million hryvnias were appropriated by the participants in the transaction.



The results of the commodity examination showed that the real market value of the purchased protective equipment is only 25 million hryvnias.. Moreover, the acquired body armor did not meet the declared protection class.



In addition, the organizers of this fraud purchased a large batch of low-quality winter jackets and pants for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a total of 900 million hryvnias.

The purchased goods also did not meet the requirements for use in the cold season during active hostilities.



During the searches conducted in the places of work and residence of the suspects, documents and other material evidence of their illegal activities were found..



On the basis of the collected materials, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine announced suspicion to the former civil servants under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking it by abuse of official position and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.



At the moment, the suspects are in custody in connection with the suspicion of committing similar crimes.