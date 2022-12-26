19:17 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Eight captured Ukrainian military men from the occupied units forcibly mobilized by pro-Russian militants

Lugansk region was told that they were taking even the homeless to war.

This was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine.



After forced mobilization, the militants sent the homeless to the so-called 6th Cossack Regiment. At first they were in the village of Vladimirovka, and from there they were relocated to a forest belt near Yagodnoye and Bakhmutsky, Donetsk region.



The prisoners themselves, who spoke about the situation with the homeless, lived in the occupied Rovenki, Stakhanov, Alchevsk and the village of Horoshee in the Luhansk region.



According to the SBU, several of them already had combat experience in 2014, but most were taken to the front right in the middle of the street.



It is not possible to conclude from the SBU report whether the men voluntarily surrendered. The text once mentions that they did it voluntarily, and then notes that they were taken prisoner during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian defenders.



The law enforcers added that they are carrying out appropriate investigative actions with the prisoners to document their crimes against Ukraine.



In the temporarily occupied Lugansk region, militants took more than half of the local men to the war with Ukraine. In Rovenki, women, outraged by the forced mobilization, even went out to protest.