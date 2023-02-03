Prigozhin was notified of suspicion of encroaching on the integrity of Ukraine

11:11 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The prosecutor's office notified the head of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin of suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and waging an aggressive war.



This was announced by Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin on his Facebook page on the morning of Friday, February 3.

"It's time to stop the bloody tour of the Russians, hiding behind the name of a famous composer. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported the suspicion to the head of the private military company Wagner," Kostin wrote.



According to the investigation, the head of PMC Wagner was empowered to recruit, train and manage his subordinates for further use in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, and "all this happened with the full support of the current Russian regime."

"The head of this PMC is directly responsible for thousands of war crimes. He openly admits his role in the war against Ukraine and, with the permission of the Kremlin, solves personnel issues by recruiting tens of thousands of prisoners.. Previously convicted of robbery, today he is a hero of Russia. The criminal "elite" of the terrorist regime," Kostin said.



He assured that ordinary Wagnerites, including those who fled abroad, would not escape responsibility either.

"Prosecutors have already interrogated two such fighters who are in the EU. Also, the verification of the involvement in war crimes of another member of the PMC, who is in Norway, continues.. A corresponding request for investigative actions will soon be sent to our Norwegian colleagues," the Prosecutor General said.