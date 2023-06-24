Prigozhin strengthens his army by releasing and arming prisoners - RosSMI

16:57 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Having experience in recruiting prisoners into the troops, Prigozhin strengthens his army with volunteers from the zone. According to Russian media reports, in the Rostov region, PMC Wagner militants disarm the guards of correctional colonies and towers and release prisoners en masse to join their ranks.

Propagandists claim that armed men in camouflage uniforms are disarming the guards of the correctional colonies of Rostov-on-Don.

There are official reports that mass riots of prisoners also began in the Vodnik and Butyrka pre-trial detention centers in Moscow.

Recall that Wagner militants took control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, located about 500 km south of Moscow. Prigozhin said that under the control of the "Wagnerites" are military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the airfield. According to him, the PMC plans to "go to Moscow."

