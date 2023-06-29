Sentence to the Gauleiter of the Zaporozhye region: 15 years in prison and confiscation of property

19:01 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The court sentenced the Gauleiter, who temporarily ruled the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region, Yevhen Balitsky, to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.



This was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Thursday, June 29.



The SBU recalled that Balitsky, a former people's deputy from the banned Opposition Bloc party, was one of the first to publicly express support for the enemy at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Russian forces appointed him Gauleiter in the occupied territory.



After being appointed to this "position", Balitsky actively followed the instructions of the occupiers to spread the Kremlin regime and suppress resistance in the region..



He also organized a local pseudo-referendum on the "joining" of the Zaporozhye region to the Russian Federation. Under his leadership, the "election commissions" falsified the results of the "vote" in favor of the aggressor.

"After a fictitious plebiscite, Balitsky turned to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to "recognize" the region as a new subject of the Russian Federation. Then, on September 30, 2022, at a ceremony in the Kremlin, he signed an illegal "agreement on the entry" of the Zaporozhye region into Russia," the SBU recalled.



Gauleiter was found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

participation in the organization and conduct of illegal referendums in the temporarily occupied territory, committed by

prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 111-1);

intentional actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine in violation of the order,

established by the Constitution of Ukraine, by prior agreement by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 110).

At the moment, Balitsky is in the temporarily occupied territory, and actions are underway to bring him to justice.