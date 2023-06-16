The President of the UAF was sent to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days

11:03 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko has been arrested. He was taken into custody for 60 days. Pavelko is suspected of embezzling 270 million hryvnias.

The decision was made by the investigating judge of the Shevchenko district court of Lviv Belinskaya. Thus, she fully satisfied the prosecutor's request to change the measure of restraint for the president of the UAF.

The judge decided to change the preventive measure to detention for a period of 60 days, until August 14 inclusive. A pledge in the amount of UAH 9.88 million, which was paid for Pavelko in November 2022, is transferred to the state.

Recall that the decision concerns the case of embezzlement of funds for the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields.