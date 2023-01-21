PM fined for not wearing seat belt

08:44 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak filmed a video for Instagram in a car without wearing a seat belt. For this, the Lancashire patrol police fined him. On Friday, January 20, reports the BBC.

The publication clarifies that the 42-year-old politician filmed a video for their social networks in the back seat of a car.

The video was recorded for Sunak's Instagram account.. It shows the politician turning to the camera without a seat belt to talk about the government's improvement program.

This video caught the eye of the county police. Law enforcement officials said that the head of the British government admitted his mistake and apologized. He will also have to pay a fine.

In Britain, a person can be fined up to £500 for not wearing a seatbelt, except in exceptional cases - for example, emergency workers, taxi passengers or when the driver reverses.

What kind of fine was issued to Sunak, the Lancashire police did not specify.

