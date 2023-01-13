He betrayed colleagues who heroically defended Azovstal: ex-law enforcement officer from Mariupol was accused of treason

16:16 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

An indictment was sent to the court against a former law enforcement officer from Mariupol, who is accused of high treason.



This was reported to the GBR.



Investigators say that the company commander of one of the law enforcement agencies of Mariupol, Donetsk region, went over to the side of the Russians in April 2022, when the heroic defense of Azovstal was going on. He voluntarily entered the service of the illegal occupational body of the "Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPR" - the so-called "Mariupol Interdistrict Department of the State Private Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR".

"He tried to persuade other former colleagues to join a terrorist organization, but the majority did not change their oath and began to defend Ukraine," the detectives say.

According to "official duties", the traitor organizes the security activities of an illegal law enforcement agency, performs measures for the physical protection of objects and property of the so-called "DPR".



If the court finds the man guilty, he can receive up to 15 years in prison or life. He may also have his property confiscated.