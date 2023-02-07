Law enforcers have identified the names of 46 Russian artillerymen who shelled Kharkiv

17:48 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

During the stabilization measures in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers discovered hidden Russian documents, which made it possible to identify the gunners who shelled Kharkiv from long-range artillery.



This was reported to the GBR.



Documents left in the house that was used as headquarters.



Detectives managed to identify 46 Russians from the 138 motorized rifle brigade of the RF Armed Forces. It was this unit at the beginning of a full-scale invasion that was transferred from the training ground of the Kursk region of Russia to advance to Kharkov.



In addition to the personal data of the invaders, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have access to the numbers of weapons assigned to each of the Russians, reports, and much more.



The servicemen of this brigade, half of whom are conscripts, in June-August 2022 shot Kharkiv, in particular the residential area of Severnaya Saltovka. Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled guns and other long-range artillery were used for shelling, detectives say.