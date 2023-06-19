Law enforcement officers are investigating 53 cases of sexual violence by occupiers on the territory of Ukraine

19:17 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers are investigating 53 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the investigation was able to identify 18 Russian military personnel involved in such crimes.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"To date, the National Police is investigating 53 facts of sexual violence by the occupiers," the report says.

In 10 cases such crimes were committed against children.

"Investigators have already identified 18 military of the Russian Federation - sexual rapists, who were "in absentia" informed of suspicion under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war, including international conventions and treaties," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

The ministry explained that Russian criminals have been identified and their names are known.



According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the use of sexual violence has been taking place since 2014.

"But after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the aggressor troops use sexual violence precisely as a method of waging war on an unprecedented scale - in particular, to intimidate, "revenge" or "punish" the civilian population in the occupied territories.. Sexual violence is used against women, men and children," the statement said.

The list of the most flagrant crimes committed by the occupiers includes the rape of infants, the group rape of twin boys of two years of age, as a result of which the children died, the rape of children in front of their parents, and vice versa. At the same time, pregnancies of minors raped by the Russian military were recorded.



Law enforcement officers also recorded facts when the Russians directly stated that they were raping women in order to inflict psychological trauma on them, which would cause unwillingness to live sexually in the future and give birth to children.



At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports acts of rape of men, as well as people of retirement age. In addition, facts were recorded when the Russian military persuaded women to forced sex, threatening to kill them or their loved ones.