Law enforcement officers are investigating 53 cases of sexual violence by occupiers on the territory of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers are investigating 53 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the investigation was able to identify 18 Russian military personnel involved in such crimes.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
In 10 cases such crimes were committed against children.
The ministry explained that Russian criminals have been identified and their names are known.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the use of sexual violence has been taking place since 2014.
The list of the most flagrant crimes committed by the occupiers includes the rape of infants, the group rape of twin boys of two years of age, as a result of which the children died, the rape of children in front of their parents, and vice versa. At the same time, pregnancies of minors raped by the Russian military were recorded.
Law enforcement officers also recorded facts when the Russians directly stated that they were raping women in order to inflict psychological trauma on them, which would cause unwillingness to live sexually in the future and give birth to children.
At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports acts of rape of men, as well as people of retirement age. In addition, facts were recorded when the Russian military persuaded women to forced sex, threatening to kill them or their loved ones.
