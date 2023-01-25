Fires in Russia: a church caught fire, in which Russians were blessed for the war

11:20 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, in the city of Kirov, the Feodorovskaya Church caught fire , in which the Russians were blessed for the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media.

"Today at 01:38, information was received about a fire in the Church of the Feodorovskaya Icon of the Mother of God at Green Embankment, 7A. There were no dead or injured," the agency quotes the press service of the rescuers.



According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire area was 50 square meters.. The flames quickly engulfed the wooden roof of the building. 35 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, the fire was extinguished at about 6:00.



Feodorovskaya Church was built in Kirov in 2007. Previously, this place was the temple of the early twentieth century, dedicated to the same icon, but in 1962 it was destroyed.



Ukrainian publics write that this is "punishment from heaven."