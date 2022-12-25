Fires in Russia: an oil refinery burns in Irkutsk

08:05 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 15, a major fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise of the Angarsk Petrochemical Company (ANHK) in the Irkutsk region. This is reported by Russian media.

"A serious fire at the technological plant of the ANHK industrial site in Angarsk. The fire area is about 2,500 square meters," Igor Kobzev, Governor of the Irkutsk Region, explained in his Telegram.

He also reported two casualties in the incident.. The prosecutor's office began checking the implementation of industrial safety legislation.



A video circulating on social media appears to have been taken at the time of the fire. The footage from the surveillance camera shows a strong flash. Eyewitnesses also talk about a loud explosion that was heard by residents of Angarsk and the Leninsky district of Irkutsk.



Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire was localized on an area of 2.5 thousand. sq. m, two people died.



Previously, the cause of the explosion was the gas contamination of the process plant systems.