11:54 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a fire broke out in change houses for the builders of the Tavrida highway, as a result of which 8 people died.



This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Telegram.

"The fire in the building module near Sevastopol has been completely extinguished, the analysis of structures has been completed. As a result of the fire, 8 people died, 2 were injured," the report says.



It is noted that the fire in a two-story residential building module on Neftyanaya Street occurred at about 2 am.