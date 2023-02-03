Supplied components for military submarines to the Russian Federation: SBU detained a Kharkiv businessman

19:02 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Kharkiv businessman who, bypassing the NSDC sanctions, supplied dual-use goods to the Russian Federation, in particular, components for military submarines.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

To circumvent the ban on military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation, he created his own company, which purchased dual-use goods from Ukrainian enterprises and supplied them to Russia under the guise of "civilian devices".



However, as the SBU established, in fact, the products were used to equip the fleet of the aggressor state. In particular, for the equipment of submarines from which rashists launch missiles in Ukraine.

After a full-scale invasion, the businessman tried to establish a new channel for the delivery of goods to Russia through third countries. However, thanks to the reaction of the SBU, this was prevented.



The man was informed of suspicion of violating the procedure for the implementation of international transfers of goods subject to state export control. He faces imprisonment for up to 5 years.