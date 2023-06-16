The consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: communities of the Dnepropetrovsk region without water

18:11 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the Kakhovka reservoir continues to experience shallowing, and its current water level becomes unpredictable.



Several communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region lack centralized water supplies, according to Sergei Lysak, head of the regional state administration.



He stressed that the Nikopol region was completely deprived of water, and the Grushev community in the Krivoy Rog region was completely left without water supply, and Zelenodolsk - partially.



According to the information from the head of the Krivoy Rog regional water supply and sewerage department, Evgeny Sitnichenko, there is also a partial lack of water supply in the Apostolovsky community.