Flooding Consequences: Oil Products Discovered in Kamyshany, Kherson Region

19:32 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the village of Kamyshany, Kherson territory, which suffered from flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the invaders, an extensive slick of oil products was discovered.



This was announced by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko.



With the active work of public utilities and rescuers of the State Emergency Service to eliminate the consequences and pump out water from the basements in Kamyshany, they faced the problem of contamination with oil products.



The Administration is taking steps to properly clean up this pollution, but this will only be possible after the water has completely receded.. It is also noted that the process of pumping water from the basements has already begun in the Stepanovsky headman.



In Antonovka, where shelling continues, flooding of the street in the coastal zone was also noticed.



To combat this flooding, pumps have already been brought in, and hoses will soon be delivered to effectively pump out water and silt.



All three elders receive humanitarian aid for the affected residents.