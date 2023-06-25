Consequences of the night attack on Zaporozhye

09:34 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The front-line settlements of Zaporozhye and the regional center itself are under fire from Russian aggressors. Today, on Sunday, the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military District reported another night shelling on the suburbs of Zaporozhye.

"At night, the enemy attacked a suburb of the regional center. The hit occurred in open areas, including one of the local enterprises," the report says.

The attack damaged parked trucks and nearby buildings..Fortunately, no people were hurt.

In addition, the Russians shelled 23 settlements in the Zaporozhye region in a day. The enemy used drones, MLRS, artillery. As a result of the attacks, 15 houses were damaged.

"Unfortunately, two civilians were injured during enemy strikes - an 85-year-old resident of Preobrazhenka and a 77-year-old resident of Novodanilovka," the IVA said.

. " width="610" height="813" />

Recall that explosions were heard in Zaporozhye tonight. An air alert was announced in the city and the region.

Earlier it became known that the Russians shelled the city of Nikopol, as well as a number of other settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was injured, there is damage to houses and other infrastructure.