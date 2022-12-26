After Russian shelling, one of the DTEK stations was stopped: there is a dead

On Friday, December 23, Russian troops fired at one of DTEK's energy facilities, the station stopped generating electricity, one worker was killed and one injured. This was reported in Telegram DTEK.
The report does not specify which station came under fire. This is the 21st Russian terrorist attack on DTEK's energy facilities.
It should be noted that on October 10, 2022, the Russian Federation launched attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities.
Recall that there is a deficit in the energy system of Ukraine. In all regions, there are consumption limits, the excess of which leads to emergency shutdowns, Ukrenergo noted.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments