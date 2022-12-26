After a night attack by drones, the whole of Odessa was left without electricity

11:56 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Odessa, there is no power supply as a result of the attack of Iranian kamikaze drones. This was announced by DTEK Odessa Electric Grids on Saturday, December 10.

It is indicated that tonight there was another Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region. Several objects were destroyed at once. The military, rescuers, emergency teams of power engineers arrived at the scene. Restoration of the destroyed facilities will begin as soon as the permission of the military is received.

"The situation with power supply in the region and the city of Odessa is difficult. Due to the scale of destruction of the energy infrastructure in Odessa, all consumers are disconnected from electricity except for critical infrastructure. There are also emergency shutdowns in the settlements of the region," the statement said.

The power engineers of DTEK and NPC Ukrenergo have joined forces and are working together around the clock to repair everything destroyed by the enemy as soon as possible and stabilize the situation.

In turn, the head of the Odessa OVA, Maxim Marchenko, said that as a result of the blow of the Russians, not only energy, but also residential buildings were damaged.

"As a result of the strike, there is no light in almost all districts and communities of our region," he said.

Recall, tonight the Air Force shot down 10 Shahed-136 drones in southern Ukraine. In total, the Russians sent 15 drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine believe that Russia is using Iranian drones for "fixing strikes" on Ukraine's infrastructure.