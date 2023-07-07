Helped the Rashists during the occupation of the Kiev region: the rector of the temple of the UOC-MP will be held accountable

15:59 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU is investigating the facts of collaborative activities of the rector of the church of the UOC-MP Viktor Talko in the village of Borodyanka, Kyiv region.



Currently, data are being checked about the possible assistance of the rector to the Rashists in the forced removal to Belarus of almost 100 residents of the Kiev region during the temporary occupation of the region.



In addition, SBU officers are investigating the circumstances of the functioning of the Russian torture facility on the territory of the temple, which Talko is in charge of.. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the cleric suggested that the occupiers use the basement of the religious institution to imprison the resistance participants.



It is documented that only from March 29 to March 31, 2022, rashists kept 3 Ukrainian volunteers there, who brought humanitarian aid for local residents.



Also, the Security Service initiated a linguistic examination to verify the public appeals of the archpriest to support the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine.



As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the SBU investigators under part. 4 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration activity), the investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the crime.



Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, the issue of informing the defendant of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint will be decided. The perpetrator faces up to 5 years in prison.