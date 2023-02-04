Polish government warns of disinformation campaigns against refugees from Ukraine

17:23 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Stanislav Zharin, Commissioner for the Security of the Information Space of Poland, warned of a large-scale disinformation campaign being carried out in the country against refugees from Ukraine.



About it writes the edition "Euractiv".

"We appreciate that we are dealing with the preparation of a serious international campaign. Several Western countries may be involved in it, and we certainly see that its first stages are already taking place in Poland, hence my warning," he said.

Zharin told about the cases when letters got into the emails of the Poles, as well as leaflets pasted on the streets of Polish cities, according to which the Department of International Affairs and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Office of Foreigners collect information about Ukrainian refugees living in Poland.

"The content of these proclamations, which are clearly fabricated letters, is an assumption that the Polish state is collecting data on Ukrainians who permanently reside in Poland.. It comes from this content that Poland is preparing a database for a future mobilization action to be held in Poland," the official said.

According to Stanislav Zharin, similar disinformation campaigns are taking place in Ukraine and Lithuania, and they may be related to the Russian Federation.