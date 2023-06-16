Polish farmers block the movement of trucks from Ukraine to Poland

12:51 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Departure of trucks to Poland through the checkpoint "Shegini" is temporarily blocked



A message about blocking the exit of cargo vehicles through the Shegini checkpoint to Poland was received from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine via Telegram.



Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks coming from Ukraine to Poland in front of the Medika checkpoint.



However, the passage of cars, buses and other vehicles to Ukraine is carried out as usual.



The State Border Service of Ukraine asks truck drivers to choose alternative routes for traveling to Poland, and the restoration of checkpoint operations will be further reported.