Full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation: SBU investigates more than 90 thousand criminal proceedings

20:08 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has begun a pre-trial investigation of almost 92,000 criminal proceedings related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Of these, the investigation of about 43,000 cases continues today, specifically concerning Russia's violations of the laws and customs of war.



The head of the SBU, Vasily Malyuk, spoke about this during a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on issues of interaction between law enforcement and state bodies, held at the Office of the Prosecutor General.



He noted that the investigation of Russian crimes is extremely important for Ukrainians and for the whole world.

“Today, the SBU is investigating almost 43,000. production under Art. 438 - violation of the laws and customs of war. And we don't just record these crimes. And we carry out all the necessary procedural actions within the framework of Ukrainian legislation. So that sooner or later all Russian criminals will be brought to justice,” said the head of the SBU, Vasily Malyuk.

First of all, this concerns the top military-political leadership of Russia and the army command.

According to Vasily Malyuk, 448 war criminals from this category of Russian officials were suspected, including more than 25 commanders of certain military branches and armies.



The perpetrators of the crimes are also identified. For example, a suspicion was announced to the commander of a bomber regiment, Colonel Timoshin. SBU investigators found that he was responsible for rocket attacks on a residential building in Dnipro in January of this year and on the Amstor shopping center in

Kremenchuk in June 2022.

In total, 95 criminal proceedings were sent to the court against 142 people from the military-political leadership of Russia, of which 22 have already been convicted.

“The decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Putin and Lvov-Belova is only the beginning. We must provide a strong evidence base in order to complete this path,” Vasily Malyuk emphasized.

He added that international structures are also involved in this work, investigating both individual cases and the main production on Russian aggression against Ukraine.



The intelligence service itself uses modern approaches to record war crimes in Russia.. These are not only reviews of crime scenes, but also an analysis of open data, the use of various software products, and systematic interaction with the military and the Office of the Prosecutor General.



“The SBU unifies the work of searching and analyzing data as much as possible so as not to lose any evidence of a crime. Missile fragments, intercepted conversations, satellite images and “trophy documentation” - everything goes into our evidence box,” Vasily Malyuk emphasized.