Police uncover illegal methamphetamine trade in Transcarpathia

17:49 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the operational actions of police officers in the village of Veliky Berezny, it was revealed that local residents - a 37-year-old man and his wife - are involved in the illegal trade in methamphetamine in the Uzhgorod region.



Thanks to the active operational work of the police, the drug-trafficking spouses were detained immediately after another transaction. During a search in the house of the suspects, law enforcement agencies found all drug shelters thanks to a service dog from the Canine Center of the Transcarpathian Police.



In addition, during the search, the police found and confiscated four grenades, brass knuckles and almost a hundred ammunition in the house. All of these items were sent for examination, as well as three types of prescription medications and 25 packages with a powdered substance similar to methamphetamine were seized.. In addition, money in the amount of 16,000 hryvnias and 250 euros received from illegal trade in prohibited substances was seized.



As part of the criminal case, under the supervision of the Velykobereznyansky department of the Uzhgorod district prosecutor's office, operational purchases were carried out, which also confirmed the criminal activities of the spouses. A man and a woman were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center.



The police initiated two criminal proceedings: under part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which concerns the illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, and also under part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, related to the illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.



Detainees face a sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property. The investigation into this case is ongoing.