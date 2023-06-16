Peruvian police find swastika cocaine packages

09:48 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A strange batch of drugs was discovered by Peruvian law enforcement officers in the port of Paita on the Pacific North coast near the border with Ecuador. According to The Times of Israel, police seized 58 kilos of cocaine with the Nazi flag on the outside and Adolf Hitler's name printed on it.

The cocaine was hidden in a cargo container of asparagus on the Liberian-flagged vessel SC Anisha R, which was stopping at an Ecuadorian port. The cargo was heading to a port in Belgium.Police continue to search more than 80 containers on the ship.

Peruvian authorities have previously reported the discovery of cocaine in brick-shaped packages with varied and strange symbols, but before that there had not been a single case of packaging with a Nazi swastika.

Peru is the second largest producer of coca leaves in the world and the second largest producer of cocaine in the world.

According to Peruvian authorities, the country produces about 100 tons of drugs per year, and most of them reach Europe by sea, as well as small planes transporting cocaine to Bolivia, heading to the ports of the Atlantic Ocean.

