Police officer charged with arson and demanding $200,000 from workers - RBI

17:00 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicion to the deputy head of one of the law enforcement agencies in Dnipro. Together with his brother, he committed a terrorist act against three local residents and demanded money from them.



According to operational information, these three victims were engaged in repairs in the past in a house owned by the mother-in-law of a high-ranking law enforcement officer.. In January 2023, a fire broke out at the estate caused by a short circuit.

The law enforcement officer in charge placed the blame for this emergency entirely on the workers, ignoring their arguments and arguing that their inexperienced actions during the repairs led to the incident. In this regard, the policeman began to intimidate the workers, demanding 200 thousand US dollars from them as compensation for damage from the fire.



He enlisted his brother to extort money from the workers.. Together they began to demand from the victims the immediate payment of a fictitious debt. To do this, they offered to sell their cars and other property, as well as work on the restoration of the house for free.

One of the mobilized workers was forced to transfer his wages to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a monthly basis. Threatening criminal liability, offenders came up with various terms of imprisonment and even threatened to kill, promising to hide the bodies so that no one would ever find them.. To make extortion of "debt" official, the law enforcement officer began to require men to enter into fictitious loan agreements.

Thanks to the prompt and timely response to the crime committed, the SBI officers successfully and in detail documented all the illegal actions of the extortionists, and also protected the victims from possible revenge.



Currently, the law enforcement officer and his brother are suspected of extortion with the use of violence or the threat of violence against the victims, as well as the commission of other illegal actions related to the transfer of other people's property or property transactions.

These crimes were committed with the use of prior conspiracy by a group of persons, including an official who abused his official position. In addition, there was a threat to kill or inflict grievous bodily harm on the victim.



According to article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, these crimes are punishable by up to 12 years in prison, as well as confiscation of property. The investigative process is managed by the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.