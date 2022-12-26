Assassination attempt on Kherson journalist in Kyiv

Konstantin Ryzhenko, editor-in-chief of the Kherson News city website, said that on the evening of December 20 in Kyiv, an unknown person attacked him with a pistol, firing a pistol. Ryzhenko wrote about this in Telegram.
According to the journalist, he was saved by the fact that he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Ryzhenko reports that he was taking the subway to the training ground - for classes with the security forces.
Ryzhenko was diagnosed with bruised ribs and soft tissues. He claims that his life is no longer in danger.
The journalist wrote a statement to the SBU, an investigation was launched. Witnesses are needed, so Ryzhenko urged eyewitnesses to contact him or the SBU.
Recall that the number of journalists killed in the world in 2022 increased by 45%.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments