Border guards on the border with Hungary detained the evader

14:51 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the border with Hungary, the border guards of the Mukachevo detachment caught an attempt to illegally cross the border by a man liable for military service, hiding under a blanket.

The offender was found at the Luzhanka checkpoint while inspecting a Volkswagen car driven by a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen. Thus, the girl tried to take her 32-year-old acquaintance abroad.
 
"Now the man is facing administrative responsibility for attempting to illegally cross the border of Ukraine and a subsequent meeting with employees of one of the territorial recruiting centers. But his 19-year-old "assistant" faces criminal liability for organizing the illegal movement of persons across the border. According to Article 332 "Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine", the Criminal Code provides for liability up to 5 years in prison," the report says.