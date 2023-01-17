Border guards on the border with Hungary detained the evader

14:51 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the border with Hungary, the border guards of the Mukachevo detachment caught an attempt to illegally cross the border by a man liable for military service, hiding under a blanket.



The offender was found at the Luzhanka checkpoint while inspecting a Volkswagen car driven by a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen. Thus, the girl tried to take her 32-year-old acquaintance abroad.