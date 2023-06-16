Flooding after shelling: damaged dam in Donetsk region

08:02 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of shelling, presumably by rockets, by the occupying forces of Russia on the evening of May 25, the dam of the Karlovsky reservoir in the Donetsk region was damaged.



This led to flooding in the village of Galitsinovka due to the destroyed dam, captured by the Russian invaders.



In connection with this incident, 26 people, including 8 children, were evacuated.



Pavel Kirilenko, chairman of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram.



At night, at 23:30, he said that six residential buildings were flooded, but critical damage to the infrastructure was not recorded.



The head of the OVA stressed that the rescue and operational services are at the scene and are in full control of the situation.