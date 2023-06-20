Flooding in the occupied Kherson region: residents were left without electricity and gas supply

12:43 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Golopristan community, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, settlements are in a critical situation due to floods.



As a result of this bad weather, electricity and gas supply in flooded areas was completely cut off, and residents are forced to independently organize the delivery of water and food.



According to information received from the Golopristan city military administration, electricity and gas supply has not been restored in the flooded parts of the settlements of the community. In addition, apartment buildings in the city remain without water supply and sanitation.. Residents of these areas are forced to cook food on fires located at the entrances.



The water level is gradually decreasing, but residents do not yet have access to their homes, as the lowlands in the eastern, central and coastal parts of Gola Prystana remain flooded. The water level in these areas reaches a height of up to 0.5 meters.



The villages of Kardashinka and Kokhany are still flooded, and most of the households in these settlements have been adversely affected by the flood. About 50 people live there, including children.



The supply of vegetables, water and food is provided by the local population on their own.



On the streets and in the courtyards of the flooded areas of the community, one can observe the corpses of animals and livestock.



As a result of the disaster, about 17.6 thousand private households, 76 apartment buildings and 18 cultural and educational institutions in the Golopristan community were affected.



Yuri Sobolevsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, expressed fears about a possible outbreak of the epidemic in the left-bank part of the region captured by the military of the Russian Federation.