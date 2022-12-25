Suspected of embezzlement of South Ukrainian NPP funds himself surrendered to NABU

15:31 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained a person suspected of taking over the funds of the South Ukrainian NPP, the person had been hiding from the investigation since 2018, but in the end he came to NABU himself.



This was reported by the press service of NABU.

"According to the investigation, the said person, together with other participants in the scheme, was involved in the taking of funds from the South Ukrainian NPP in the total amount of UAH 27.9 million," the agency notes.

The criminal scheme provided for participation in the public procurement procedure at 18-34 times inflated prices using a number of enterprises controlled by employees of the nuclear power plant, SE NNEGC Energoatom and representatives of commercial structures of enterprises.



In general, the investigation established a circle of participants in the corruption scheme of 17 people: in relation to 12 of them, since September 2019, the case is being heard in court, in relation to 5 people, indictments with plea agreements have been sent to court.