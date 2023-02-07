Defense Ministry officials suspected of corruption sent into custody

17:55 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The former deputy defense minister and head of the department of public procurement and supply of material resources of the ministry, who are accused of corruption, were sent into custody with bails of 400 and 40 million hryvnias, respectively.



Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin spoke about this.



Reporting on the preventive measures to officials, Kostin compared corruption among Ukrainian managers with garbage and dust in the house.

“Ukraine is our home. If we want to keep it clean, we need to clean it regularly,” he continued the analogy.

As for the suspected head of the Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense, he was first sent into custody on bail, the amount of which did not satisfy the prosecutors.

“The signal for all officials is the same: there will be no return to the old days. Ukraine is following the European path and will not deviate from it,” Kostin added.

The presentation of suspicions to officials of the Ministry of Defense took place after Yuri Nikolov, a journalist for Zerkalo Nedeli, spoke about corruption.. Law enforcement officials claim that they investigated possible abuses even before the information was released to the media.



Soon after, the deputy head of the department, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was in charge of the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resigned.. The ministry, while supporting Shapovalov's dismissal, said at the same time that "the voiced accusations are groundless and groundless."

"The statement of Vyacheslav Shapovalov about his dismissal is a worthy act in the traditions of European and democratic politics, a demonstration that the interests of defense are higher than any cabinets or chairs," the department advised to perceive the resignation of an official, probably involved in causing losses. in a billion hryvnias.

After the publication of journalist Nikolov's text, the Ministry of Defense also turned to the SBU to investigate "the dissemination of deliberately false information that harms the interests of defense in a special period."