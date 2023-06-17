Suspicion from the SBU: residents of Odessa created fake materials commissioned by the Russian Federation

16:14 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has raised suspicions on two residents of Odessa who, on order from Russian television, created fake materials about mobilization and the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.



This was reported by the official press service of the SBU.



According to the SBU, one of the suspects is a former operator of the Odessa state television, who, after the start of a full-scale invasion, began to cooperate with the Russian channel Ren-TV. By order of propagandists, this attacker agreed to shoot a provocative video about the progress of mobilization in Ukraine.



For a bribe of 8,000 hryvnias, he hired an acquaintance to play the role of "military commissar" in the local recruitment center. Together they recorded a video in which the “military commissar” talked about the forced hunt for men of military age in order to avoid their own mobilization.



The fake created by the inhabitants of Odessa was shown on the Russian channel Ren-TV, after which it was distributed by more than 20 propaganda information resources.



The SBU conducted an examination of this video, which confirmed the criminal actions of the accused. At present, the possible participation of the operator in the creation of other custom stories related to the events in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is also being checked.



The investigation established that after his dismissal from state television, the operator worked in the Odessa branch of the Independent Bureau of Journalistic Investigations.



After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he actively called for the support of the occupiers and justified their war crimes on his social networks..



It was this behavior that attracted the attention of Kremlin propagandists, and they made contact with him, according to the SBU report.



The operator and his accomplice were suspected of collaborationist activities, for which they face up to twelve years in prison and confiscation of property.