11:39 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU counterintelligence exposed an enemy henchman who raised the Russian flag over the Kharkiv City Hall in 2014. The attacker has been hiding from justice for more than 8 years for participating in the Kremlin's Novorossiya project and attempts to forcibly seize power in the region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"It was he who in 2014 raised the Russian flag over the building of the Kharkiv City Council and called for the storming of the institution. In addition, he spoke to the chambers of Moscow propagandists, where he campaigned for changing the borders of Ukraine and seizing state bodies.. Most of these "airs" with his participation were filmed by representatives of the Kremlin TV channel "Russia 1", - the report says.

The special service noted that when the project of the Russian Federation failed, the defendant decided to "lay low". To do this, he resorted to conspiracy, constantly changing addresses of residence and mobile phone numbers.. However, SBU officers located him and detained him.



During a search in the house of the suspect, law enforcement officers found Russian flags and St. George ribbons, a sniper rifle with optical

scope, Z-10 self-loading rifle and 7.62 mm firearms cartridges.

SBU investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion. 1 st. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and part 1 of Art.. 263 (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty is up to seven years in prison.



Now law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the person involved in the preparation of sabotage by the Russian special services.