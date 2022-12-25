Raised the flag of the Russian Federation over the mayor's office of Kharkov: the SBU detained a supporter of "Novorossiya"

SBU counterintelligence exposed an enemy henchman who raised the Russian flag over the Kharkiv City Hall in 2014. The attacker has been hiding from justice for more than 8 years for participating in the Kremlin's Novorossiya project and attempts to forcibly seize power in the region.
This was reported by the press service of the SBU.
The special service noted that when the project of the Russian Federation failed, the defendant decided to "lay low". To do this, he resorted to conspiracy, constantly changing addresses of residence and mobile phone numbers.. However, SBU officers located him and detained him.
During a search in the house of the suspect, law enforcement officers found Russian flags and St. George ribbons, a sniper rifle with optical
scope, Z-10 self-loading rifle and 7.62 mm firearms cartridges.
SBU investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion. 1 st. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and part 1 of Art.. 263 (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty is up to seven years in prison.
Now law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of the person involved in the preparation of sabotage by the Russian special services.
