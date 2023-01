16:46 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied Kirillovka, Zaporozhye region, local partisans destroyed a group of Russian military.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS) on Thursday, January 19.

"The underground in the temporarily occupied territories continues its work. In Kirillovka, the partisans managed to eliminate a group of Russian soldiers who occupied one of the houses in the city. There are also wounded," the report says.



The CNS thanked the residents of the WTO, who report where the Russian military are quartered and moved.



The Resistance Center recalled that such information can be submitted through the form on the website.