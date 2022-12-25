Drunken occupiers provoked an accident near Mariupol

10:00 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the village of Urzuf in the Donetsk region, a drunk Russian military man in an armored personnel carrier provoked an accident. As a result, three Russians died, at least five more were injured.



This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko in Telegram on Friday, December 16.



According to him, yesterday, on the way from the training ground for those mobilized near the village of Babakh-Tarama, the armored car of the invaders at the entrance to the village of Urzuf flew into a pole, and then into a concrete stop of transport.