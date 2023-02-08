Russian Mi-24 helicopter destroyed near Bakhmut

12:33 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Guards "landed" an enemy Mi-24 helicopter near Bakhmut. This was reported by the press service of the National Guard.

"The MANPADS crew of the 3rd operational brigade destroyed the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter in the Donetsk region. The attack helicopter inflicted fire damage on our units and covered enemy infantry advancing on the defense line of Ukrainian defenders from the air. The guards note that the helicopter began to lose altitude and descend from the missile hit, the fate of the pilot is unknown," the National Guard said in a statement.

The head of the air defense service of the 3rd operational brigade with the pseudo Partizan reported that the enemy helicopter was destroyed by an anti-aircraft gunner from the Igla-1 MANPADS.

"It should be noted that this is one of the fastest attack helicopters in the world and already the third Russian helicopter shot down by units of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.. As a result of the combat work of anti-aircraft gunners of the 3rd operational brigade in the Bakhmut direction, the invaders partially lose their combat capability and air superiority.We also recall that on February 7, in the sky over Bakhmut, our border guards shot down a Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft, as well as an UAV," the press service of the National Guard reported.

