In the center of Kherson, the occupiers launched another missile attack

16:36 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the aggressor country once again fired at the center of the city of Kherson. Three victims are known, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram on Sunday, December 18.

"Kherson. Another blow has been dealt to the center of the city. Three people were injured. They received shrapnel wounds, one wounded in serious condition. Everyone is receiving medical care," Tymoshenko wrote.

He noted that emergency services are working at the scene of the shelling.

Recall that this week the enemy shelled the area of the regional administration building twice.. During the last shelling on December 15, two people were killed.

On the same day, it became known that enemy shelling had de-energized the whole of Kherson. The enemy targeted a critical infrastructure facility in the Ship District of the city.