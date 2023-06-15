Pyrotechnicians have neutralized more than 367 thousand explosive objects since the beginning of the war

11:01 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the pyrotechnics specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (GSChS) have successfully neutralized 367,900 explosive objects and 2,891 kilograms of explosives, including 2,226 air bombs.



This information is reported by the official press center of the State Emergency Service.





It is noted that during these days, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service were involved 146 times. 2775 units of explosive objects were identified, seized and neutralized. An area of 218.45 hectares was surveyed.



According to the State Emergency Service, pyrotechnic units most often worked: in the Kharkiv region - 18 thousand. 129 times, in the Kyiv region - 7 thousand 718, in the Donetsk region - 5 thousand 276, in the Mykolaiv region - 4 thousand. 902, in the Kherson region - 4 thousand 862, in the Chernihiv region 4 thousand 611, Sumy - 2 thousand. 13, Cherkasy - 1 thousand 107 times.



The press service of the State Emergency Service reminded that if a suspicious object or explosive is found, immediately report it to 101.