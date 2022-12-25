They transported drugs under the guise of humanitarian aid for Ukraine: drug dealers were arrested in Spain

11:08 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Spanish Civil Guard detained 30 drug traffickers who were distributing and transporting marijuana across the country under the guise of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was reported in a press release from law enforcement agencies.



The group of attackers was based in Andalusia and received marijuana from plantations scattered throughout the region. It included Ukrainians, Germans, Spaniards and Moroccans. They hid marijuana in cardboard boxes, disguising the drug as supplies and humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine.



The boxes of drugs were transported in vans under the guise of a solidarity caravan, so that the cargo would go unnoticed by the police and border guards.



During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than 800 thousand euros, firearms and 109 kilograms of marijuana.